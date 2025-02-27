SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.50 and last traded at $89.30, with a volume of 272661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,000 shares of company stock worth $35,459,808 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

