Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Announces Dividend of $0.66

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6578 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

