Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Announces Dividend of $0.66

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6578 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
