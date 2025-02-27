Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$141.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$141.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$134.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.33.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Shares of STN stock opened at C$128.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$103.48 and a 52-week high of C$129.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Featured Stories

