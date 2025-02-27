Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$145.00 at TD Securities

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.33.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$128.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The firm has a market cap of C$14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$103.48 and a 1-year high of C$129.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In related news, Director Vito Culmone bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, with a total value of C$336,099.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.