State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in State Street by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in State Street by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

