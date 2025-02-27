Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys 3,259 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.5% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

