Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,852 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,151,097,000 after buying an additional 354,692 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,854,000 after buying an additional 542,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,075,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,790,000 after buying an additional 2,705,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $2,244,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,983,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,972,076.19. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

