Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Arbor Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 30,722 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 152% compared to the average daily volume of 12,200 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 5,269 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 629,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 1,869,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.54%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

