StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

