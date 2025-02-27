Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.1348 dividend. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.75%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

