Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Shares of STRS stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 953,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 81,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

