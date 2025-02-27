Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 69,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties
