Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 69,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

