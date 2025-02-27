SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Zacks reports. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. SunOpta updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.93 million, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.79. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STKL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

