Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.92.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK’s feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company’s supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

