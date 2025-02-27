Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.76 and last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 66469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,614.50. The trade was a 14.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

