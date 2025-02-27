Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.38. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 2,106 shares trading hands.

Synlogic Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Synlogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.