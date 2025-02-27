Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells $70,759.50 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $70,759.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,717.20. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $342.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $85.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.39 million. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 67,934 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

