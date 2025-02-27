Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells $70,759.50 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $70,759.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,717.20. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $342.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $21.10.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $85.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.39 million. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
Analyst Ratings Changes
TCMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TCMD
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tactile Systems Technology
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.