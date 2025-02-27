Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

FDS stock opened at $453.31 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.91 and a 200-day moving average of $460.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

