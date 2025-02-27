Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 309,628 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,628 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Vuzix worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 312.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 502,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 380,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.61.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

