TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Up 3,278.9% in February

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 3,278.9% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TC Biopharm from $112.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.
