TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$148.23.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$149.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$109.02 and a 52 week high of C$151.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$142.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.