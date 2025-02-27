Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.400–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.0 million-$629.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.0 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.100–0.500 EPS.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 11.4 %

Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,469,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

