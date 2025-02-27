Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.400–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.0 million-$629.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.0 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.100–0.500 EPS.
Teladoc Health Trading Down 11.4 %
Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,469,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
