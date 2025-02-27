Teleflex Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $177.45 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $165.62 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

