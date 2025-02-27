Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%.

Telefónica Trading Up 0.1 %

TEF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 426,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

