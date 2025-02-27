Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Cut by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 3.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Teradyne worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 189.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,218,000 after purchasing an additional 749,003 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $91,129,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

