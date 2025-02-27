TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. 238,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $517.35 million, a P/E ratio of 196.35 and a beta of 2.04. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

