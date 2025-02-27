TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director William T. England Purchases 3,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director William T. England bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$130.86 per share, with a total value of C$392,577.90.

TFI International Stock Down 0.9 %

TFII stock traded down C$1.18 on Thursday, hitting C$129.75. 171,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,268. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$126.24 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$186.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$194.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Get TFI International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$207.43.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.