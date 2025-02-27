TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director William T. England Purchases 3,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director William T. England bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$130.86 per share, with a total value of C$392,577.90.
TFII stock traded down C$1.18 on Thursday, hitting C$129.75. 171,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,268. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$126.24 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$186.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$194.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.
Several research firms have weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$207.43.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
