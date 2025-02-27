The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $32,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 73,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 570,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,569,000 after buying an additional 119,681 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $305.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

