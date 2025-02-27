The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,533,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,005,000 after acquiring an additional 228,204 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.42.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $169.47. The firm has a market cap of $401.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

