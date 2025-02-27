The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,474,238,000 after acquiring an additional 999,164 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,717.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after acquiring an additional 308,921 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 339,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,477,000 after purchasing an additional 286,791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 864,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,889,000 after purchasing an additional 278,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 682.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 244,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 213,076 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 target price (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.76.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $359.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.58. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.