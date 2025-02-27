The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $95,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $248.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

