The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wharf Stock Up 5.5 %
Wharf stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 2,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941. Wharf has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.
Wharf Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wharf
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.