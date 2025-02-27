The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wharf Stock Up 5.5 %

Wharf stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 2,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941. Wharf has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Get Wharf alerts:

Wharf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.