Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Announces Earnings Results

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.06), Zacks reports. Tidewater had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Tidewater updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tidewater Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE TDW traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $48.77. 1,767,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDW. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen acquired 41,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $2,000,016.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,046.34. This trade represents a 30.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

