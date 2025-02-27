Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 1,818.2% from the January 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 43.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIVC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 324,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,886. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.24.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

