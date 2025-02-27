TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.84. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.