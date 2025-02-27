TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Guggenheim from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of TKO traded down $12.31 on Thursday, hitting $147.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,221. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -349.90 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other TKO Group news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $992,870.30. This represents a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 263,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at $61,519,731.39. This represents a 169.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 12,275.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 1,002.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

