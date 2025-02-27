Top Airline Stocks To Follow Now – February 27th

American Airlines Group, RTX, and United Airlines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares in companies that operate airline services, including passenger and cargo flights, as well as related support services. Their market performance is influenced by factors such as fuel costs, economic conditions, regulatory changes, and fluctuations in travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $14.74. 28,491,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,294,820. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,064. RTX has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,038. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90.

