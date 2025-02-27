Top Casino Stocks To Follow Today – February 26th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and PENN Entertainment are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that primarily operate gaming facilities, including casinos, resorts, and related hospitality venues. These stocks are influenced by factors such as consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, and regulatory changes, with their performance closely tied to the profitability of the gambling industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded up $13.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,399. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. 5,682,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,408,468. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.64. 693,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. 1,301,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,712. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,585. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

