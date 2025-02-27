Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. 147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It also purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.