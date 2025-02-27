Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance
Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. 147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.
