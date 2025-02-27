TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TMDX traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

