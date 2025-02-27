Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 1,272.8% from the January 31st total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 45.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Treasure Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.21% of Treasure Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ TGL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,298,439. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Treasure Global has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Treasure Global ( NASDAQ:TGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 185.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.02%. The business had revenue of $300 billion during the quarter.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

