Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $969.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

