Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $616.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.36. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total value of $1,580,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,257.98. This represents a 17.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total transaction of $3,801,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,079.65. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,252 shares of company stock worth $9,525,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

