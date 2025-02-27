UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. Xometry has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $227,989.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,586.57. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $39,518.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,834.64. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $517,537 over the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,834,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,883 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Xometry by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $14,070,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

