UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Issues Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $235.95 on Thursday. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $188.50 and a 12-month high of $366.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.01.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.