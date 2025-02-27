Unite Group (LON:UTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 46.60 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Unite Group had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Unite Group Trading Down 0.7 %

LON UTG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 836 ($10.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,944. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 780.50 ($9.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003 ($12.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 883.28.

Get Unite Group alerts:

Unite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Unite Students is the UK’s largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country’s world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.