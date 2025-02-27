Unite Group (LON:UTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 46.60 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Unite Group had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 6.45%.
Unite Group Trading Down 0.7 %
LON UTG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 836 ($10.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,944. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 780.50 ($9.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003 ($12.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 883.28.
Unite Group Company Profile
