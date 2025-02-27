United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UG opened at $10.37 on Monday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.
United-Guardian Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
