United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UG opened at $10.37 on Monday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UG. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

