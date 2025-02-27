Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Purchased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,510 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,945,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after buying an additional 6,718,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 16,425.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,650,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543,525 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the third quarter valued at $20,840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 695,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 541,777 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of URG stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $346.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

