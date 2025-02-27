Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the January 31st total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of USNZY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,804. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $558.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile
