Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the January 31st total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of USNZY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,804. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $558.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

