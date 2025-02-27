Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Posts Earnings Results

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vallourec had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.28%.
OTCMKTS:VLOWY remained flat at $3.96 on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
