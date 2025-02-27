Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Posts Earnings Results

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vallourec had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.28%.

Vallourec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VLOWY remained flat at $3.96 on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

